Gov. Josh Green on the new HTA board, student vaccination rates

We connected with Gov. Josh Green on Friday morning to get us up to date on reconstituting the new advisory board for the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority. The visitor industry is our number one economic driver, and the recent infighting on the previous board was not productive.

The new school year is also just weeks away. Some families are nervous about the headlines of the possible loss of funds impacting school campuses. The A+ Afterschool Program is not immediately affected, but we asked Green about the low vaccination rates as students return to the classroom.

This story aired on The Conversation on July 18, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.