© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The U.S. House has voted to eliminate federal funding to public media. Now more than ever, our community can keep HPR going strong. Donate now >>

Gov. Josh Green on the new HTA board, student vaccination rates

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published July 18, 2025 at 4:38 PM HST
Gov. Josh Green at the Judiciary bill signing on June 26, 2025.
Gov. Josh Green Flickr
Gov. Josh Green at the Judiciary bill signing on June 26, 2025.

We connected with Gov. Josh Green on Friday morning to get us up to date on reconstituting the new advisory board for the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority. The visitor industry is our number one economic driver, and the recent infighting on the previous board was not productive.

The new school year is also just weeks away. Some families are nervous about the headlines of the possible loss of funds impacting school campuses. The A+ Afterschool Program is not immediately affected, but we asked Green about the low vaccination rates as students return to the classroom.

This story aired on The Conversation on July 18, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Tags
The Conversation Hawaiʻi Tourism AuthorityJosh GreenPublic Health
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories