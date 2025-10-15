How should the state spend 'Green Fee' funds on climate resilience?

Starting Wednesday, the public is being asked to weigh in on how the new so-called “Green Fee" should be spent to improve Hawaiʻi. The fee levied on the visitor industry is expected to generate about $100 million annually.

The fund seeks to enhance natural resources, help with climate resilience, and offset tourism impacts. Jeff Mikulina, the head of the Green Fee Advisory Council, stopped by The Conversation to set the scene for what's to come.

This story aired on The Conversation on Oct. 15, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.