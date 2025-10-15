© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How should the state spend 'Green Fee' funds on climate resilience?

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published October 15, 2025 at 3:48 PM HST
HPR's Catherine Cruz with Jeff Mikulina.
HPR
HPR's Catherine Cruz with Jeff Mikulina.

Starting Wednesday, the public is being asked to weigh in on how the new so-called “Green Fee" should be spent to improve Hawaiʻi. The fee levied on the visitor industry is expected to generate about $100 million annually.

The fund seeks to enhance natural resources, help with climate resilience, and offset tourism impacts. Jeff Mikulina, the head of the Green Fee Advisory Council, stopped by The Conversation to set the scene for what's to come.

This story aired on The Conversation on Oct. 15, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Tags
The Conversation TourismClimate ChangeJosh Green
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories