The Conversation

How to learn more about the legislative process at the Public Access Room

Hawaii Public Radio | By Stephanie Han
Published February 15, 2023 at 5:40 PM HST
public access room.jpg
Hawaiʻi State Capitol
/
The Public Access Room at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol.

It’s around this time that many of the hundreds of bills introduced this legislative session will die because they have not received a hearing. For those who are new to the process, we take you inside the Hawaiʻi State Capitol.

The Conversation paid a visit to the Public Access Room and the Legislative Reference Bureau. The resource is funded by the Legislature to encourage public participation in Hawaiʻi lawmaking. It's one of only two public access rooms in the country. Public access coordinator Virginia Beck walks us through the ropes from drafting a bill to getting it heard.

Hawaiʻi House of Representatives openin day 011823
Local News
HPR's coverage of the 2023 Hawaiʻi legislative session

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 15, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer for The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
