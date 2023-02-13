UH considers relaxing in-state tuition requirements for Hawaiʻi high school graduates

The state's legislature is looking at a bill that would increase the number of students eligible for in-state tuition at any University of Hawaiʻi campus.

Currently, students seeking in-state qualification at UH must have lived in Hawaiʻi for at least one calendar year prior to admission.

HB 919 would allow individuals with a Hawaiʻi high school diploma to qualify for in-state tuition, as long as they are registered to vote in the state and are working toward their first undergraduate degree.

The bill would benefit former residents who want to return to the islands.

The University of Hawaiʻi administration supports this bill and provided testimony in favor.

"An educated citizenry is a foundation for a strong state, and as the sole provider of public education in the State of Hawai‘i, the UH supports the intent of this bill which will assist with increasing access to higher education and attempts to streamline the application process for residents," said Debora Halbert, UH vice president for academic strategy in testimony.

However, UH would like to do away with the requirement that students must be registered to vote in the state. They explained in testimony that students may not be of age or citizenship to qualify for this rule.

The Committee on Higher Education and Technology passed HB 919 with amendments on Friday. It will now go to the Committee on Finance.