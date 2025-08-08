A UH study has tracked the well-being of thousands affected by the 2023 fires

The Maui Wildfire Exposure Cohort Study is the largest of its kind in state history. Since it launched in January 2024, University of Hawaiʻi researchers have tracked the physical and mental health of more than 2,000 adults and children.

The Conversation’s Maddie Bender spoke with study lead Alika Maunakea about new results from the research.

Half of fire survivors in the study showed signs of depression, and nearly a quarter had poor lung function — now years after the fires.

To read the recent results from the Maui Wildfire Exposure Cohort Study, click here.

This story aired on The Conversation on Aug. 8, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.

