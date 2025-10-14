© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
UH project seeks to gather online media from Hawaiian social movements

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published October 14, 2025 at 5:09 PM HST
A new project from the University of Hawaiʻi library system aims to document social movements as they occur, by archiving important social media posts. The Kaʻohipōhaku project was recently awarded a $150,000 grant from the private Mellon Foundation to plan for the new archive.

Kaʻohipōhaku means “to gather stones,” and its creators chose the name to build a foundation for a “hale” — in this case, the archive.

Alphie Garcia is an information services librarian at UH West Oʻahu, and Kawena Komeiji is the Hawaiian initiatives librarian at UH Mānoa’s Hamilton Library. They spoke with The Conversation about the purpose of the archive and their hopes for its development.

This story aired on The Conversation on Oct. 14, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
