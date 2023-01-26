Donate
Local News

Sen. Schatz allocates $73M towards Hawaiʻi's Title I schools

Hawaii Public Radio
Published January 26, 2023 at 2:45 PM HST
A large, empty classroom.
iStockphoto.com

Over 100 Title I schools in the state will be eligible to receive a piece of the $73 million Sen. Brian Schatz has set aside from the federal budget.

Schools with a high percentage of children in low-income families are on the list to receive funding. The allocation is an increase of about $15 million from last year and will go to hire more teachers, support existing academic programs and purchase new classroom technology.

To be considered a Title I school, the state's Department of Education evaluates the student population for those who come from families with a minimum poverty threshold of 47.2%, based on data from the Community Eligibility Provision and the Free and Reduced Lunch Program.

The funding will benefit roughly 85,000 K-12 students in the state. In 2021, the DOE considered 50% of their students to be economically disadvantaged, with more than 3,500 being homeless.

According to Schatz's office, the funds will be distributed as follows:

  • $3,107,773 for the County of Kaua‘i
  • $46,760,813 for the City and County of Honolulu
  • $7,408,395 for the County of Maui
  • $15,853,286 for the County of Hawai‘i

For a full list of Title I schools and their eligibility levels, click here.

