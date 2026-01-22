Windward Oʻahu exhibit honors musician, kumu hula Robert Cazimero

A new exhibit honoring musician, composer and kumu hula Robert Uluwehionāpuaikawēkiuokalani Cazimero's 50-year legacy opens Friday night at Windward Community College's Gallery ʻIolani.

Cazimero joined The Conversation on Thursday morning to discuss the exhibit and upcoming concert that will be hosted at Palikū Theater to celebrate his birthday.

“Ke Kilo Lani” will be on view from Jan. 23 through May 15.

Interview highlights

On how the exhibit began

ROBERT CAZIMERO: We were called for a meeting down to Windward Community College with Kapulani Landgraf, and we were there in her office area, and she was talking about the gallery itself, and then asked if we would be interested in doing an exhibit, because last year, I celebrated teaching hula for 50 years. ... I was frightened by the thought because I was thinking of all the work that had to go in it. But my nephew was going to take a class from her, and he's the oldest of my parents' grandsons. And so he and my niece, and then his younger brother, took it by the helm, and have been in charge of it up until its opening tomorrow, which made my job so much easier, because it's absolutely amazing how they've been able to set up a small area. I say a small area, but to me, it's a nice, accommodating area about my life, and the many years that I have lived it, and the things that I've done in it. It's just overwhelming to find it meeting its fruition a year later — blows my mind.

On looking back on career

CAZIMERO: When I started my career back in "1857" it wasn't for any kind of accolade. I was doing it because, first of all, it was really a lot of fun, and then only later on did you find out the seriousness of what we were going through and what we were creating for what we have now. So when I look at the gallery itself, in its preparation and ready for presentation as a whole, I find it difficult for that to believe that that's me. ... I mean, I have been very fortunate. I think we both have in our lives to be pretty much at the right place at the right time or the wrong place at the right time, and to see that displayed before me like that. There's one wall in particular that I call the influencers in my life, and there are eight of them altogether. I still have a hard time going to that wall to see them all prevalently placed before me like that. I said everything that they quoted for each picture. Nona Beamer is there, of course, Leinaʻala Kalama, and my teacher, Maʻiki Aiu Lake, my parents, and Roland, of course. But I feel more comfortable being farther away because I'm at the piano, and then they're like, not necessarily in the distance, but a little away from the piano, and they're being blocked from my vision by people who are enjoying remembering who they are. And then later on, when I'm by myself, then I'll just sing to them, and they can come talk story with me.

Robert Cazimero / Instagram "Ke Kilo lani" honors the life, legacy and impact of Robert Uluwehionāpuaikawēkiuokalani Cazimero.

On upcoming concert

CAZIMERO: It's s going to be on March 22, it's a Sunday, and it's going to be right next to the ʻIolani Gallery, which is Palikū Theatre. ... And the theme of it is called "A Koʻolau Au," which means it's like, I'm the Koʻolau. And so we're doing everything, songs and stories about the Koʻolau on that side of the island, everywhere from Waimānalo out to Kahuku and Pūpūkea. It's two shows in the afternoon, one at 2 p.m. and one at 5:30 p.m. ... And then I'm going to use the guys in hālau who are from that side of the island to tell a little bit about their stories. And then I'm using them to be the singers and the dancers in the show, and pulling in other friends who are of the Koʻolau side of the island.

On favorite parts of the exhibit

CAZIMERO: There's one picture of the back, our backyard in Kalihi, and it's a family party. And to see pictures of my brothers and sisters that are gone there. Of the 12 of us, there are only three of us left right now. ... But you can see a lot of them there. My mom is there, and we're all kind of like young kids. And I think if I had to, I would say that that's definitely one of the top three pictures. And then there's this long mural, like picture, that is the backdrop for a number of costumes that are on mannequins. And I want that mural in my house. I mean, it's a picture of the back of my bald head, and I'm talking to the hālau, and they're all in costume. And it's surrealistic, in a way, that we've come this far. And there it is, right in front of me. And I mean, the whole thing is just totally unbelievable. And that's why I find such comfort with my best friend, which is the piano. So when it gets too much for me, I go to the piano. It's always been my safe place for me, and the one that I could share the most emotion with, whether I was happy or I was sad, because when you're 7 or 10 years old, do you want to be practicing piano every day? The answer is no, and my mother would make me practice every day before dinner, and my brothers and sisters are outside making fun of me, or my friends, and I'm there practicing my scales. And then, and I love to say this, she says that phrase, which I swear all mothers go to the same school, "Someday you'll thank me." And meanwhile, this mind of mine is thinking over my dead, damn body. I'll tell you. Then today, the gratitude overflows.

HPR Catherine Cruz with Robert Cazimero.

This story aired on The Conversation on Jan. 22, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Hannah Kaʻiulani Coburn adapted this interview for the web.