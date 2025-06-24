The Conversation: Stories from Tehran; The fight over pesticide use on Kauaʻi
- Oʻahu resident Maseeh Ganjali shares what he's been hearing from family members in Tehran | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat's Brittany Lyte reports on the latest update in the battle over water rights in East Maui | Full Story
- Travel writer Kelsey Timmerman dives into a decade-long legal battle over pesticide use on Kauaʻi in his new book "Regenerating Earth: Farmers Working with Nature to Feed our Future" | Full Story
- Comedian and "Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!" regular Alonzo Bodden shares how the popular radio show finds humor in current events | Get tickets to Bodden's show at the Blue Note Hawaiʻi | Full Story