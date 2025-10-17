The Conversation hana hou: Hawaiʻi's specialty courts
Today, we're revisiting interviews that highlight the work of Hawaiʻi's specialty courts:
- First Circuit Court Judge Matthew Viola and Specialty Courts Administrator Greg Uwono discuss how drug court and similar programs have shaped Hawaiʻi's judicial system | Full Story
- Retired Judge Karen Radius, Judge Dyan Medeiros and supervisor Valerie Lazo share the successes of Hawaiʻi's Girls Court | Full Story
- First Circuit District Court judges Mark Browning and Trish Morikawa share the importance of the Women's Court | Full Story
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.