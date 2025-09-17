© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
To our Kaua‘i listeners: 89.9 (HPR-1) is back on the air. Mahalo for your patience, listenership and support.

Women's Court, now a permanent program, expands to Hawaiʻi Island

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published September 17, 2025 at 3:46 PM HST
These six women make up the first graduating class of Mohala Wahine, also known as Womenʻs Court.
Hawaiʻi State Judiciary
These six women make up the first graduating class of Mohala Wahine, also known as Womenʻs Court.

All week The Conversation has been learning about the judiciary’s specialty courts from the first Drug Court program that’s been in place for three decades to Girls Court and now Women’s Court.

In June the Judiciary honored the first six graduates of the Mohala Wahine program — also known as Women’s Court.

Women’s Court began in 2023 as a pilot program in the First Circuit on Oʻahu. This past legislative session, lawmakers made the program permanent and are hoping to copy its success on Hawaiʻi Island. A Women’s Court launched there this month.

HPR’s Catherine Cruz had a chance to talk to First Circuit District Court Judges Mark Browning and Trish Morikawa about why it’s important to offer these programs.

This story aired on The Conversation on Sept. 17, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Tags
The Conversation Hawaiʻi State JudiciaryCrime
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories