'We are not the mistake': First graduates of Women's Court blossom back into society

Colorful flashes of lei mixed with sounds of tears, laughter, and long-awaited reunions filled the State Supreme Court courtroom. The boisterous atmosphere dwindled as the sound of oli kāhea slowly echoed throughout, symbolizing how permission to enter a space is earned.

For the six women of Mohala Wahine's first graduating class, this marked their entrance back into society, back to their homes, families, and livelihoods.

Mohala Wahine, also known as Women's Court, is an alternative to incarceration for women, many of whom are in the system for nonviolent offences.

Women's Court uses a trauma-based approach that focuses on the root causes of the women's choices, being that many of the women in the criminal system have dealt with abuse at some point in their lives.

Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald worked closely with each graduate's case and explained that many of them turn to substance abuse, violence, or other criminal behavior to escape the pain of what they went through.

“But in the end, the trauma is still there, and if you don't address the trauma, help them understand what happened to them, and give them positive ways to deal with it, they'll just keep going back,” he said.

While in the program, the women went through substance use disorder treatment, education, rehabilitation, and training in domestic violence prevention.

Circuit Court Judge Trish Morikawa oversaw the main operations in getting the program off the ground and has worked side-by-side with each woman in the program, getting to know the ins and outs of their cases.

“For many of these women, Women's Court was kind of their last chance or their only other choice besides prison,” Morikawa said. “To see them standing up here today is really magnificent.”

She noted their goal in addressing the deeper underlying issues in these women is for them to leave the program as successful, strong, and contributing members of society. Though she promised not to cry during the ceremony, pride and gratification exuded through her words as she recounted each graduate’s journey.

“Mohala Wahine means 'blossoming woman,' and that’s exactly what these women are,” she said.

She described Women's Court as a village and a garden — recognizing those that spearheaded the original idea as the soil that made it possible, all the way up to the public defenders, attorneys, and case managers who were the “rays of light,” the fertilizer, and the water that helped the women bloom.

Each of the six graduates made goals at the start of their journey, including becoming and staying sober, as well as regaining custody of their children. Through tears, prayers, and gratitude, many of the women proudly stated they accomplished each of their goals.

Several of them gave credit to their faith for helping them get better. Among them is Veronica Hanawahine, who struggled with addiction for years before seeking help. She explained that the hardest part of her recovery was finding the courage to forgive herself.

“The forgiveness came when I realized that he forgave me and he gave everything for me, and I'm still walking. So if he can do that for me, what little can I do for him?” Hanawahine said.

“It took me 20 years to get it right, and now that I have it right on his will, that's the only way I want it. No other way.”

Mohale Wahine began taking women into the program in January 2023 when it was established as a pilot program. It was made permanent this previous legislative session, and a similar pilot program in Kona on Hawaiʻi Island will begin in September.

Throughout Women's Court, the participants go to regular court hearings, meetings with their probation officers, and parenting classes. Each woman also has an individual treatment plan that is personally tailored to fit their needs and goals.

To reach commencement, the women must be clean, sober, and have consistent housing.

“We’re looking at how we can most effectively help each and every woman that comes into our system be able to find a path forward and succeed,” Recktenwald said. “This is what justice should look like.”

Complete honesty and transparency were felt through each speech as they recalled their darker days before joining Women's Court. A touching mark of encouragement came from Abcede Keawe, reminding her fellow graduates of their worth before they take this next step.

“Absolutely nothing happens in God’s world by mistake,” Keawe said. “So with that being said, we made mistakes. We are not the mistake.”

Hawaiʻi Public Radio exists to serve all of Hawai’i, and it’s the people of Hawai’i who keep us independent and strong. Help keep us strong to serve you in the future. Donate today.