The House has voted to eliminate previously approved funding to public media. Here's what happens next, and how you can help protect HPR and all public media.

Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald on retirement, Judiciary success

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Ashley Mizuo
Published June 18, 2025 at 12:47 PM HST
Hawaiʻi Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald delivering his final State of the Judiciary Address during a joint House and Senate floor session.
Hawaiʻi House Democrats
Hawaiʻi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald will formally hang up his robes in Sept., after 15 years in the role.

He faces mandatory retirement as he turns 70.

A bill to increase the age limit for judges did not make it through the legislative session, but the session was otherwise a successful one for the Judiciary.

Lawmakers passed measures to increase judges’ compensation, add seats for judges in rural Oʻahu and West Hawaiʻi, and divert low-level criminal offenders to social services instead of prisons.

Hawaiʻi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald delivers his State of the Judiciary Address to a joint session on Jan. 23, 2025, on the floor of the state Senate. Immediately to his left are Hawaiʻi's legislative leaders, Senate President Ron Kouchi and House Speaker Nadine Nakamura, and to his right is Gov. Josh Green.
Local News
State Legislature rules in favor of Hawaiʻi Judiciary
Ashley Mizuo

HPR’s government reporter Ashley Mizuo spoke to Chief Justice Recktenwald about these judicial wins.

A search for Recktenwald's Judicial replacement is currently underway.

This story aired on The Conversation on June 18, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Tags
Local News State LegislatureHawaiʻi Supreme Court
Ashley Mizuo
Ashley Mizuo is the government reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at amizuo@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Ashley Mizuo
