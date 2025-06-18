Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald on retirement, Judiciary success
Hawaiʻi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald will formally hang up his robes in Sept., after 15 years in the role.
He faces mandatory retirement as he turns 70.
A bill to increase the age limit for judges did not make it through the legislative session, but the session was otherwise a successful one for the Judiciary.
Lawmakers passed measures to increase judges’ compensation, add seats for judges in rural Oʻahu and West Hawaiʻi, and divert low-level criminal offenders to social services instead of prisons.
HPR’s government reporter Ashley Mizuo spoke to Chief Justice Recktenwald about these judicial wins.
A search for Recktenwald's Judicial replacement is currently underway.
