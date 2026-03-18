The Conversation: A call-in on cell phone use in schools

Today, our panel discusses a new statewide policy is set to restrict student cell phone use beginning next school year. Our guests are:



Rep. Scot Matayoshi, State Representative for District 49 (Kāne'ohe and Maunawili)

Sarah Milianta-Laffin, teacher at ʻIlima Intermediate School

, Kalani High School student

Do you think phones have a place in the classroom? Share your thoughts with our guests during the live show by calling 808-941-3689.

Before and after the show, send a note to talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org or leave a voicemail on our talkback line at 808-792-8217.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

