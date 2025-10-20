© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Honolulu's 'No Kings' protest; Coral reefs

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published October 20, 2025 at 10:19 AM HST
Thousands rallied in front of the Hawaiʻi State Capitol for the "No Kings" protest on Oct. 18, 2025.
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
Thousands rallied in front of the Hawaiʻi State Capitol for the "No Kings" protest on Oct. 18, 2025.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR speaks to protestors at Honolulu's “No Kings” protests
  • Ben Jones, director of ocean science and technology for the UH Applied Research Laboratory, shows off the building blocks of a new artificial reef system
  • HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on research into the genetics of Maui Nui's coral reefs | Full Story
  • Kekoa Wong, hula-gan dancer for the Loco Beach Coconuts, shares how he got into Bananaball and discusses the line between cultural appreciation and appropriation
  • HPR's Cassie Ordonio speaks with members of the local film industry about how artificial intelligence could change acting | Full Story
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
More Episodes