The Conversation: Honolulu's 'No Kings' protest; Coral reefs

HPR speaks to protestors at Honolulu's “No Kings” protests

Ben Jones, director of ocean science and technology for the UH Applied Research Laboratory, shows off the building blocks of a new artificial reef system

HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on research into the genetics of Maui Nui's coral reefs | Full Story

Kekoa Wong, hula-gan dancer for the Loco Beach Coconuts, shares how he got into Bananaball and discusses the line between cultural appreciation and appropriation

HPR's Cassie Ordonio speaks with members of the local film industry about how artificial intelligence could change acting | Full Story