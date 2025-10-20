AI-generated actress could get the spotlight, causing Hawaiʻi film industry to worry

A new actress is putting the film industry on edge, because she's made by artificial intelligence.

Tilly Norwood was created by a London-based production studio, Particle6. The creators are in talks with a talent agency to sign the synthetic character.

Native Hawaiian actress Krista Alvarez has been acting for 15 years. She's not only worried about her job, she's also worried about Native Hawaiian representation.

A text version of this story will be available later today.