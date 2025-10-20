© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
AI-generated actress could get the spotlight, causing Hawaiʻi film industry to worry

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio
Published October 20, 2025 at 9:51 AM HST
Tilly Norwood is a new actress made by artificial intelligence.
Particle6
A new actress is putting the film industry on edge, because she's made by artificial intelligence.

Tilly Norwood was created by a London-based production studio, Particle6. The creators are in talks with a talent agency to sign the synthetic character.

Native Hawaiian actress Krista Alvarez has been acting for 15 years. She's not only worried about her job, she's also worried about Native Hawaiian representation.

A text version of this story will be available later today.
Local News FilmArtificial IntelligenceTechnology
Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
