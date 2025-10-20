Land dispute causes reef and wave project to shift to Oʻahu's south shore

An innovative reef and wave energy project last fall was supposed to be in place this year, but a dispute between the state and military over control of submerged Windward Oʻahu lands has delayed the project.

Now, instead of being placed in the water off Mōkapu near the marine base, it will end up off O'ahu’s south side. The Conversation took a trip to a precast yard in Kalaeloa to see the concrete block and speak to Ben Jones, the principal University of Hawaiʻi researcher, about where things stand.

HPR asked if the blocks may pose a hazard to mariners. Jones said they will not be in an area where mariners traverse, but they will likely mark the area to alert small boaters or fishermen.

To date, the project has been awarded $22 million, but an additional $3 million in federal funds to monitor progress has been cut, so Jones said he is looking for funds elsewhere. He hopes to get final permits from the state Department of Land and Natural Resources by the end of the year and to get the blocks in the water next spring.

