Comedian Alonzo Bodden on the 'funny business' before hitting the stage

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By DW Gibson
Published June 24, 2025 at 12:54 PM HST
Alonzo Bodden on NPR's "Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!"
Alonzo Bodden
Alonzo Bodden on NPR's "Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!"

Comedian Alonzo Bodden is performing for just one night at the Blue Note in Waikīkī on Wednesday.

Many radio listeners will recognize Bodden as a regular on NPR’s weekend quiz show, “Wait, Wait Don’t Tell Me,” where he appears with other comedians like Paula Poundstone, Mo Rocca and Faith Salie.

The Conversation spoke to Bodden about how comedy has changed since he got into the business and how the popular radio show finds humor in current events.

This story aired on The Conversation on June 24, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.

DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
