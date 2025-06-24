© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Oʻahu resident voices the perspectives from his family and friends in Iran

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By DW Gibson
Published June 24, 2025 at 1:42 PM HST
After declaring a ceasefire on Tuesday, President Donald Trump criticized both Iran and Israel for violating it.

The New York Times and CNN are reporting findings from a preliminary classified report this morning that the American bombing of three of Iran’s nuclear sites may have set the country’s nuclear program back by a few months — despite the Trump administration's early claims that it had been obliterated.

The Trump administration has also barred Iranian visitors and immigrants from coming to the U.S. as part of a travel ban instituted at the beginning of June.

Maseeh Ganjali is an Iranian-American artist and teacher and lives on Oʻahu. He was born in Tehran, Iran and although he left his home country with his father and became an American citizen, he still has many family members, including his mother, still in Iran.

Ganjali spoke to The Conversation about what he’s been hearing from Tehran.

This story aired on The Conversation on June 24, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
