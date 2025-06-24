© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The House has voted to eliminate previously approved funding to public media. Here's what happens next, and how you can help protect HPR and all public media.

Author discusses new book on sustainable farming

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published June 24, 2025 at 12:42 PM HST
"Regenerating Earth" by Kelsey Timmerman.
Maureen Fisher
/
Patagonia
"Regenerating Earth" by Kelsey Timmerman.

Kelsey Timmerman grew up surrounded by corn and soybeans in Indiana where “drive your tractor to school day” was an annual tradition. As a travel author, he likes to ask a big question and travel around the world to see how communities have addressed it.

His latest book titled, “Regenerating Earth: Farmers Working with Nature to Feed our Future,” is out today.

The book asks how regenerative agriculture can move beyond a buzzword.

Timmerman visited Kauaʻi where he looked back on a legal battle that started over a decade ago.

In 2013, Kauaʻi County passed a bill requiring large agricultural companies to disclose their uses of pesticides.

Timmerman spoke with The Conversation about how a grassroots effort on Kauaʻi fits into regenerative farming practices around the world.

“Regenerating Earth: Farmers Working with Nature to Feed our Future,” is available for purchase here.

This story aired on The Conversation on June 24, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
