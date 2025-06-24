Author discusses new book on sustainable farming

Kelsey Timmerman grew up surrounded by corn and soybeans in Indiana where “drive your tractor to school day” was an annual tradition. As a travel author, he likes to ask a big question and travel around the world to see how communities have addressed it.

His latest book titled, “Regenerating Earth: Farmers Working with Nature to Feed our Future,” is out today.

The book asks how regenerative agriculture can move beyond a buzzword.

Timmerman visited Kauaʻi where he looked back on a legal battle that started over a decade ago.

In 2013, Kauaʻi County passed a bill requiring large agricultural companies to disclose their uses of pesticides.

Timmerman spoke with The Conversation about how a grassroots effort on Kauaʻi fits into regenerative farming practices around the world.

"Regenerating Earth: Farmers Working with Nature to Feed our Future," is available for purchase

