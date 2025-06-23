The Conversation: Iran attack on U.S. base; New UH athletics director
- HPR's Bill Dorman reports on how the recent U.S. strikes on nuclear facilities in Iran affect military operations in the Indo-Pacific region |Full Story
- Matt Elliot discusses the challenges that await him as he takes over as athletics director at the University of Hawaiʻi | Full Story
- HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on a series of hearings on Maui Mayor Richard Bissen's proposal to phase out short-term vacation rentals | Full Story
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on efforts to create more spaces for roller-skating on Oʻahu | Full Story
- Natalie Gonder and Ashley Davis of Partner Up Hawaiʻi expand their matchmaking services to Oʻahu | Attend tonight's speed dating event | Full Story