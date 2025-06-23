Meet Matt Elliott, the new athletic director for UH Mānoa

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa's new athletic director, Matt Elliott, will start on June 30.

Elliott was picked by the Board of Regents to replace Craig Angelos, whose contract was terminated last year.

He will oversee the 21-sport program at a time of great change. Fifteen of the school’s athletic programs are moving from the Big West to join the football team in the Mountain West Conference.

Elliott will also face bigger issues in college sports including direct revenue sharing with athletes and a new transfer portal that makes it easier for athletes to leave one school for another.

This story aired on The Conversation on June 23, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.