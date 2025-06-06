UH Mānoa's pick for athletic director comes with UCLA experience

The next pick for the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa athletic director is Matt Elliott.

Originally from Massachusetts, he has 13 years of experience in athletic administration at the University of California, Los Angeles. He's also credited with creating post-graduate opportunities for students through a program in transformative coaching and leadership.

Most recently, Elliot worked with the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation after moving back to Hawaiʻi with his family in 2022.

More than 110 applications were submitted for the position. UH President Wendy Hensel made the pick, but Elliott must be approved by the Board of Regents, which meets on June 16.

“I’m excited to welcome Matt, with his extensive experience in Division I athletics and strong roots in Hawaiʻi, to the UH ʻohana,” Hensel said in a release. “Our student-athletes, coaches, staff and dedicated fans will find Matt to be an exceptional leader with the passion and expertise to elevate UH athletics and guide us through the complex challenges facing collegiate sports today.”

If approved by the board, Elliott would begin his appointment no later than July 1. Elliott would replace Craig Angelos, who parted ways with UH in late 2024.

Elliott would receive a base salary of $425,004, with additional incentives based on performance.

“I am honored to join UH at such a pivotal time in college athletics, and I want to thank President Hensel and the selection committee for their dedication, thoughtful leadership and the trust they’ve placed in me,” Elliott said in a news release. “I am committed to leading a program that reflects the pride and excellence of our local community. It will be a privilege to partner with our student-athletes, coaches and fans to chart an ambitious and unified path forward.”

According to a press release, Elliott has a bachelor's degree from Amherst College and a law degree from the Northwestern University School of Law. After law school, he moved to Hawaiʻi in 2005 to clerk for a U.S. District Court judge, during which time he met his wife, who was born and raised in Hawaiʻi.