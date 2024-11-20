UH athletic director 'blindsided' after being abruptly fired

The University of Hawaiʻi has fired Athletics Director Craig Angelos in a shake-up that left him, in his words, completely blindsided — that's according to a post by Angelos on X.

The university called the decision a confidential personnel matter based on performance.

In a statement, U.H. said “President David Lassner met regularly with AD Angelos since he was hired, as he does with all his direct reports. Lassner made the decision to part ways with Angelos based on performance. This action is taking place now following the completion of the search for the new UH president."

Angelos wrote in his post that Lassner's reason to fire him, "absolutely shocked me because I thought things had been going pretty well for our athletics department."

Following the announcement of Angelos' firing, Hawaiʻi's top booster Mike Kawazoe — head of the Rainbow Warriors NIL Collective — announced that he's pull funding immediately due to the firing of Angelos.

Angelos' last day at the university will be Dec. 1.