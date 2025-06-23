© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The House has voted to eliminate previously approved funding to public media. Here's what happens next, and how you can help protect HPR and all public media.

How the Indo-Pacific region could be affected by conflict in the Middle East

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Bill Dorman
Published June 23, 2025 at 3:38 PM HST
A B-2 bomber arrives at Whiteman Air Force Base Mo., Sunday, June 22, 2025, after returning from a massive strike on Iranian nuclear sites on Saturday.
David Smith/AP
/
FR172245 AP
A B-2 bomber arrives at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, Sunday, June 22, 2025, after returning from a massive strike on Iranian nuclear sites on Saturday.

The U.S. struck several nuclear facilities in Iran over the weekend.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has responded today by attacking a U.S. base in Qatar.

The U.S. government announced that 10 missiles were fired and intercepted and no casualties were reported.

HPR's Bill Dorman has been following the conflict over the weekend and provides some regional context.

This story aired on The Conversation on June 23, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman has been the news director at Hawaiʻi Public Radio since 2011.
