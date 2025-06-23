How the Indo-Pacific region could be affected by conflict in the Middle East

The U.S. struck several nuclear facilities in Iran over the weekend.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has responded today by attacking a U.S. base in Qatar.

The U.S. government announced that 10 missiles were fired and intercepted and no casualties were reported.

HPR's Bill Dorman has been following the conflict over the weekend and provides some regional context.

This story aired on The Conversation on June 23, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.