Hawai‘i roller skaters push for more O‘ahu rinks

To Victoria Wonsowicz, roller-skating is her way to escape her troubles. All she needs is to strap on her skates and zip around a roller rink or cement pavement.

The Oʻahu resident started the nonprofit Sk8 Ambitions after the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. She said she's seeing a growing popularity of skaters, with up to 50 people getting into the hobby each year.

Wonsowicz, who is Samoan, said she wanted to provide a space for Pacific Islanders and other community members to skate.

“I wanted to offer the space for people to find alternative ways to be creative and other hobbies that make them happy, rather than be a part of what was stereotypically confined to Pacific Islanders,” she said. “We're always known for our athleticism and all that stuff. I didn't fit that category.”

Every weekend, Wonsowicz teaches a class at the Kapolei Inline Hockey Arenas , the only indoor roller skating rink on O‘ahu. But she said it's challenging during weekdays since the facility is only open on Saturdays and Sundays.

Oʻahu has two outdoor roller rinks in Mililani and Hawaiʻi Kai, but local skaters say it's hard to find a recreational space for them to come together.

Roller skaters search for empty tennis courts, parking lots and other public parks to practice skating. But the challenge they face is limited hours at skating rinks, oncoming cars and some parks turning their lights off early.

“If you ain't got no lights with you, you're either skating in the dark or you just got to pack up your stuff and go somewhere else you can practice,” Wonsowicz said.

Roller skaters have been pushing for more places to skate on O‘ahu. Another group called Rainbow Rollers created an online petition last year urging city officials to fund construction for dedicated skating arenas. The petition garnered over 600 signatures. The group listed locations with facilities for roller skaters like San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York.

Nate Serota, a spokesperson for the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation, said the city extended hours at Mililani's Kaomaʻaikū Neighborhood Park this year. The city also funded about $2 million to pay for the lights at the park.

Roller-skating originated in the 18th century in Europe . The shoes on wheels were created to imitate ice-skating.

In 1871, Honolulu opened its first skating rink at Buffum's Hall, according to Honolulu Magazine. The two-story building at Hotel Street in downtown Honolulu had dance performances on all skates with an appearance by Queen Emma.

In the United States, the hobby saw a surge in popularity in the 1920s and '30s, then a resurgence in the '70s during the disco era.

Wonsowicz said roller skating was a part of the Civil Rights Movement.

“The Black community has kept roller skating alive for a long time,” she said.

Wonsowicz hopes there will be more facilities to teach up-and-coming skaters.

“Anxiety is always going to be there, which is valid because when you have wheels under your feet, you're afraid of falling,” she said. “But the fun thing about skating is, even if you fall, you could always get back up and try again.”