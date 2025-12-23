© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Flu cases; Cliff Kapono mini-doc

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published December 23, 2025 at 2:02 PM HST
An ambulance is parked outside the emergency room at The Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.
Caleb Jones
/
AP
A Honolulu EMS ambulance

  • Honolulu EMS Director Dr. Jim Ireland says 911 is seeing a rise in calls about respiratory distress this flu season | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat's Chad Blair breaks down Gov. Josh Green's proposed budget | Full Story
  • Surfer and scientist Cliff Kapono stars in the mini-doc "The Smartest Surfer in the World" | Full Story
  • Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists Katie Mulliken and Ingrid Johnson reflect on Kīlauea's extraordinary eruptive episodes over the last year | Full Story
The Conversation Public HealthJosh GreenEntertainmentKīlauea
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation.
More Episodes