The Conversation: Flu cases; Cliff Kapono mini-doc
- Honolulu EMS Director Dr. Jim Ireland says 911 is seeing a rise in calls about respiratory distress this flu season | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat's Chad Blair breaks down Gov. Josh Green's proposed budget | Full Story
- Surfer and scientist Cliff Kapono stars in the mini-doc "The Smartest Surfer in the World" | Full Story
- Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists Katie Mulliken and Ingrid Johnson reflect on Kīlauea's extraordinary eruptive episodes over the last year | Full Story