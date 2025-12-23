Health officials flag an increase in 911 calls as a new flu strain spreads

Earlier this month, the state health department flagged a rise in 911 calls for respiratory distress related to the flu. There is a strain that's circulating in North America and Japan.

Red alerts for Influenza A are in effect in French Polynesia and the Federated States of Micronesia. This morning, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services Director, Dr. Jim Ireland, joined The Conversation live to discuss the latest warning.

Ireland explained that the circulating strain is called Subclade K.

"The vaccine will still give you some protection, reduce the risk of death and hospitalization. So we still tell everybody, get your flu shot," Ireland said.

He also recommends following COVID mandates such as wearing a mask, washing hands, staying home, and avoiding crowds if you are immunocompromised or sick.

Ireland told HPR that their core EMS staff has also been affected by the flu.

"About two weeks ago, about a third or more of the crisis outreach team, who are EMTs and community health workers, were out sick with documented influenza," he said. "So they picked it up somewhere in their travels, either taking care of homeless patients or somewhere where they're working."

Ireland added that the public can protect themselves by following simple measures that serve as precautions for any respiratory virus.

For data on Hawaiʻi respiratory viruses, click here .

This story aired on The Conversation on Dec. 23, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Hannah Kaʻiulani Coburn adapted this story for the web.