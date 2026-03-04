Out-of-state physicians could be allowed to do telehealth in some situations

Lawmakers are advancing a measure that would allow out-of-state physicians to practice telehealth in Hawaiʻi if the service is not available locally.

The bill aims to help patients who otherwise might have to travel out of the state for specialty care.

While many groups acknowledged the need for more health care options in the state, some were concerned about how out-of-state doctors would be regulated — especially if malpractice issues arose.

“If there's an ongoing relationship, this bill tends to have somebody here as supervising that interaction, if the mainland doctor continues to participate, if they're not licensed in Hawaiʻi, they can't order tests — they can certainly advise, but there's a bit of a complication in terms of medical malpractice associations,” said State Health Planning and Development Agency Administrator Dr. Jack Lewin.

“I don't think we want this to create a barrier for patients who can't get services here."

Lewin added that the care people can receive in Hawaiʻi is good, and that there are instances where people unnecessarily go to the continent for treatment because they underestimate the state’s local services.

The measure passed out of the House Consumer Protection and Commerce Committee. It will next be heard by the full House on third reading.