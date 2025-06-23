New matchmaking service offers speed-dating for soulmate connections

© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published June 23, 2025 at 1:48 PM HST
Partner Up business cards.
Erika Meadows
/
Partner Up
Partner Up business cards.

Unlucky in love? A pair of matchmakers has been taking on the islands’ dating scene, old-school style.

Natalie Gondor and Ashley Davis launched Partner Up last year to offer private matchmaking services in Hawaiʻi. Ashley and Natalie have a bit of a meet-cute story, too. The duo met on Maui and came up with the idea for Partner Up in a sauna.

They’ve expanded from Maui and the Hawaiʻi Island to Oʻahu. The group is hosting speed dating after dark at Koko Head Cafe in Kaimukī tonight at 6:30 p.m. Click here for tickets.

This story aired on The Conversation on June 23, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
