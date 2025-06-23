New matchmaking service offers speed-dating for soulmate connections

Unlucky in love? A pair of matchmakers has been taking on the islands’ dating scene, old-school style.

Natalie Gondor and Ashley Davis launched Partner Up last year to offer private matchmaking services in Hawaiʻi. Ashley and Natalie have a bit of a meet-cute story, too. The duo met on Maui and came up with the idea for Partner Up in a sauna.

They’ve expanded from Maui and the Hawaiʻi Island to Oʻahu. The group is hosting speed dating after dark at Koko Head Cafe in Kaimukī tonight at 6:30 p.m. Click here for tickets.

This story aired on The Conversation on June 23, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.