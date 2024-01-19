The Conversation: Red Hill; Right-of-entry info for Maui property owners
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Walter Chun of the Red Hill Community Representation Initiative and Sierra Club CRI representative David Kimo Frankel respond to the Navy's decision not to attend a community meeting about the Red Hill fuel tanks
- HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi on the key issues impacting Native Hawaiians this legislative session | Full Story
- Maui County Planning and Development Chief Erin Wade shares insights from the first of two Right-of-Entry informational workshops for West Maui residents
- Melinda Gohn and Gwen George talk about the International Peace Poem Projectcreated 25 years ago in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.
- Nurse and harpist Ruth Freedman discusses the impact of music therapy on Kalaupapa residents | Hana Hou