International poem project hopes to impart the importance of peace

In recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day this week, we tip our hats to an international peace project created 25 years ago in King's honor. The Conversation talked to Melinda Gohn and Gwyn Gorg about the poem project and how far it's come with students and educators.

The contest kicked off this week and entries will be accepted through February as part of Black History Month.

