International poem project hopes to impart the importance of peace

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published January 19, 2024 at 2:46 PM HST
Courtesy International Peace Poem

In recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day this week, we tip our hats to an international peace project created 25 years ago in King's honor. The Conversation talked to Melinda Gohn and Gwyn Gorg about the poem project and how far it's come with students and educators.

The contest kicked off this week and entries will be accepted through February as part of Black History Month.

This story aired on The Conversation on Jan. 19, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
