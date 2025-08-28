The Conversation: New state economist; Cannabis poisoning cases in kids
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports on calls for Hawaiʻi leaders to put up guardrails on immigration enforcement | Full Story
- Seth Colby steps into the role of Hawaiʻi's chief economist
- Andrew Goff with the Hawaiʻi Department of Health addresses concerns over a rise in national cases of cannabis poisoning among children | Read the New York Times report
- Playwright Sara Ward tells the story of a mom who tries to control her daughter's love life in the new production "Smother" at Kumu Kahua Theatre | Get tickets