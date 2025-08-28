© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hawaiʻi legislators call for a special session to address immigration enforcement

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Ashley Mizuo
Published August 28, 2025 at 10:42 AM HST
FILE - A federal agent wears a badge of Immigration and Customs Enforcement outside an immigration courtroom at the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building in New York, Tuesday, June 10, 2025.
Yuki Iwamura
/
AP
FILE - A federal agent wears a badge of Immigration and Customs Enforcement outside an immigration courtroom at the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building in New York, Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

It’s hard to get clear data on how many people in Hawaiʻi have been impacted by President Donald Trump's crackdown on immigration enforcement.

But this year, from January through the end of July, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement made almost 150 arrests. The agency made 45 in all of 2024. That's according to government data provided by ICE in response to information requests from the Deportation Data Project.

States like California and New York are considering state laws that could put guardrails on immigration enforcement. In Hawaiʻi, House Public Safety Committee Chair Della Au Belatti is calling for a special session to address immigration enforcement — and she isn’t the only one.

A text version of this story will be available later today.
Tags
Local News ImmigrationState LegislatureTrump Administration
Ashley Mizuo
Ashley Mizuo is the government reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at amizuo@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Ashley Mizuo
Related Stories