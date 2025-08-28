Hawaiʻi legislators call for a special session to address immigration enforcement

It’s hard to get clear data on how many people in Hawaiʻi have been impacted by President Donald Trump's crackdown on immigration enforcement.

But this year, from January through the end of July, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement made almost 150 arrests. The agency made 45 in all of 2024. That's according to government data provided by ICE in response to information requests from the Deportation Data Project.

States like California and New York are considering state laws that could put guardrails on immigration enforcement. In Hawaiʻi, House Public Safety Committee Chair Della Au Belatti is calling for a special session to address immigration enforcement — and she isn’t the only one.

A text version of this story will be available later today.

