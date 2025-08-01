Sen. Hirono questions immigration enforcement after Hawaiʻi veteran self-deports

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono wants answers from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security after a veteran living in Hawaiʻi, Sae Joon Park, was told to self-deport to South Korea or face detention.

"Homeland Security is deporting people who pose no danger to our community, and in this instance, he is a decorated veteran,” Hirono said. “ This kind of ice activity is creating basically fear. There's a huge chilling effect in our communities because of what they're doing.”

She sent a letter to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem on Friday asking questions about how the department is handling deportations and Park's particular case.

According to her letter, Park had lived in the U.S. since he was 7 years old and enlisted in the U.S. Army after high school. While deployed in Panama in 1989, he was shot in the back. He was awarded a Purple Heart military decoration and was honorably discharged.

Because of his service, he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, which led to a drug addiction, and was convicted of jumping bail — 15 years ago. While his green card was revoked because of the conviction, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the time allowed him to stay on the condition of having yearly check-ins with officials.

However, on his most recent check-in in June, he was told that he would be detained if he did not self-deport.

So he returned to South Korea, leaving his two adult children and mother, who has the beginning stages of dementia.

“ [President] Trump basically initially said that he wanted to deport people who were the criminals, dangers to our community, but that is not what's happening,” Hirono said. “Mr. Park is an example, but there are others.”

Hirono wants an explanation about DHS policies, particularly while handling those who are veterans and those with PTSD.

She, along with Sen. Brian Schatz, signed onto a bill that would bar ICE agents from coming into places such as churches, hospitals and schools.

While the bill has not moved through the Senate, Hirono said the state could think about similar legislation, which the California Legislature has also started considering.