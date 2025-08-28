How to keep keiki, kūpuna safe from cannabis poisoning

A New York Times piece this month highlighted a growing problem with cannabis gummies around the country.

The report looked at data from the nation's poison centers and found a sharp increase in cases. Interviews with doctors pointed to an alarming trend: Dozens of children across the country had gotten into stashes belonging to relatives and were hospitalized for symptoms of cannabis poisoning. Many pointed to “weed gummies” and other edibles as the culprits.

Andrew Goff is a program manager with the state Department of Health. He recently took over the Office of Medical Cannabis Control and Regulation. HPR talked with him about how physicians can stay ahead of emerging trends with continuing medical education and how to keep keiki and kūpuna safe.

This story aired on The Conversation on Aug. 28, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.