How to keep keiki, kūpuna safe from cannabis poisoning

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published August 28, 2025 at 5:04 PM HST
FILE - This Thursday, June 2, 2016 file photo shows lime-flavored cannabis-infused gummy candy in Portland, Ore., on the first day recreational marijuana users could legally purchase marijuana edibles and oils in the state. AP Photos/Gillian Flaccus)
Gillian Flaccus
/
AP
FILE - This file photo shows lime-flavored cannabis-infused gummy candy in Portland, Ore.

A New York Times piece this month highlighted a growing problem with cannabis gummies around the country.

The report looked at data from the nation's poison centers and found a sharp increase in cases. Interviews with doctors pointed to an alarming trend: Dozens of children across the country had gotten into stashes belonging to relatives and were hospitalized for symptoms of cannabis poisoning. Many pointed to “weed gummies” and other edibles as the culprits.

Andrew Goff is a program manager with the state Department of Health. He recently took over the Office of Medical Cannabis Control and Regulation. HPR talked with him about how physicians can stay ahead of emerging trends with continuing medical education and how to keep keiki and kūpuna safe.

This story aired on The Conversation on Aug. 28, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
