New Kauaʻi charter school fills a void for North Shore community

For decades, Kauaʻi’s North Shore has been a learning desert. The Namahana School aims to change that.

Kapua Lililehua Chandler leads the new charter school that opened this fall. Her father and brothers took the bus from Wainiha, which is why she feels so excited to be in the position of fulfilling a wish the community has had for decades.

She explained the challenge facing rural communities and the need being met by Namahana.

