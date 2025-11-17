© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Kauaʻi charter school fills a void for North Shore community

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published November 17, 2025 at 5:29 PM HST
Namahana School permanent site on Kauaʻi's North Shore.
Namahana School
Namahana School's permanent site on Kauaʻi's North Shore.

For decades, Kauaʻi’s North Shore has been a learning desert. The Namahana School aims to change that.

Kapua Lililehua Chandler leads the new charter school that opened this fall. Her father and brothers took the bus from Wainiha, which is why she feels so excited to be in the position of fulfilling a wish the community has had for decades.

She explained the challenge facing rural communities and the need being met by Namahana.

Namahana School will temporarily lease this Kula School campus in Waipakē for its first year, starting fall 2025.
Local News
North Shore Kauaʻi charter school to welcome students in fall 2025
Cassie Ordonio

This story aired on The Conversation on Nov. 17, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Tags
The Conversation KauaʻiEducationChildrenDepartment of Education
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
Related Stories