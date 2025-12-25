© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kamehameha Schools to offer tuition-free education

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio
Published December 25, 2025 at 6:00 AM HST
Kamehameha Schools Kapālama campus is located in Honolulu on Oʻahu.
Kamehameha Schools
Kamehameha Schools Kapālama campus is located in Honolulu on Oʻahu.

Kamehameha Schools will offer free tuition to its preschool and K-12 students starting next fall, according to a Tuesday message from the schools’ Board of Trustees and CEO Jack Wong.

The announcement comes amid a legal challenge to the schools’ admission policy, which gives preference to Native Hawaiian students.

The private school has a $15 billion trust, created by Princess Bernice Pauahi Bishop in 1883 for the education of Native Hawaiian students.

The full cost of the tuition will be covered by Pauahi’s endowment. But Kamehameha Schools will need approval from the probate court, which filed a petition Tuesday night.

The Kamehameha Schools trustee finalists met with the public at a talk story forum at Kamehameha Schools Kapālama on Dec. 18. From left to right: Neil Hannahs (moderator), Keith Vieira, Eric Yeaman, Olin Lagon (finalists).
Local News
New Kamehameha Schools trustee to be named as admissions policy challenged
Cassie Ordonio

The current annual tuition ranges from $5,676 for modified day school to $12,394 for boarding. Last year, the schools' tuition revenue was more than $11 million.

“As part of this transition, all tuition collected during the 2025–26 school year will be transferred to the Kaiāulu Fund, strengthening scholarships and community grants from the outset,” according to the message.

Jacob Aki, an alumnus, said he wasn’t surprised by the news.

“I do think it has to do with the pending lawsuit from Students for Fair Admissions. But I don’t want to be opine on what the legal strategy is,” he told HPR. “I’m sure there’s information on that that’s going to be coming out by the school in the next couple of days if it hasn’t come out already.”

The Board of Trustees and the CEO said the change will not change its educational programs.
Tags
Local News Kamehameha SchoolsEducation
Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Cassie Ordonio
Related Stories