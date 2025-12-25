Kamehameha Schools to offer tuition-free education

Kamehameha Schools will offer free tuition to its preschool and K-12 students starting next fall, according to a Tuesday message from the schools’ Board of Trustees and CEO Jack Wong.

The announcement comes amid a legal challenge to the schools’ admission policy, which gives preference to Native Hawaiian students.

The private school has a $15 billion trust, created by Princess Bernice Pauahi Bishop in 1883 for the education of Native Hawaiian students.

The full cost of the tuition will be covered by Pauahi’s endowment. But Kamehameha Schools will need approval from the probate court, which filed a petition Tuesday night.

The current annual tuition ranges from $5,676 for modified day school to $12,394 for boarding. Last year, the schools' tuition revenue was more than $11 million.

“As part of this transition, all tuition collected during the 2025–26 school year will be transferred to the Kaiāulu Fund, strengthening scholarships and community grants from the outset,” according to the message.

Jacob Aki, an alumnus, said he wasn’t surprised by the news.

“I do think it has to do with the pending lawsuit from Students for Fair Admissions. But I don’t want to be opine on what the legal strategy is,” he told HPR. “I’m sure there’s information on that that’s going to be coming out by the school in the next couple of days if it hasn’t come out already.”

The Board of Trustees and the CEO said the change will not change its educational programs.