New Kamehameha Schools trustee to be named as admissions policy challenged

As the search for the new Kamehameha Schools trustee is one step closer, three candidates are vying for a seat on the five-member board that governs one of the largest charitable trusts in Hawai‘i.

The finalists for the Kamehameha Schools Board of Trustees position are Keith Vieira, a longtime hotel and tourism executive; Eric Yeaman, chairman of the board of Alexander & Baldwin; and Olin Kealoha Lagon, a social entrepreneur.

The trustee search comes amid a legal challenge to the schools' admissions policy and ongoing effects from the Maui wildfires settlement.

