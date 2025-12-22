© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
New Kamehameha Schools trustee to be named as admissions policy challenged

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio
Published December 22, 2025 at 9:56 AM HST
The Kamehameha Schools trustee finalists met with the public at a talk story forum at Kamehameha Schools Kapālama on Dec. 18. From left to right: Neil Hannahs (moderator), Keith Vieira, Eric Yeaman, Olin Lagon (finalists).
Cassie Ordonio
/
HPR
As the search for the new Kamehameha Schools trustee is one step closer, three candidates are vying for a seat on the five-member board that governs one of the largest charitable trusts in Hawai‘i.

The finalists for the Kamehameha Schools Board of Trustees position are Keith Vieira, a longtime hotel and tourism executive; Eric Yeaman, chairman of the board of Alexander & Baldwin; and Olin Kealoha Lagon, a social entrepreneur.

The trustee search comes amid a legal challenge to the schools' admissions policy and ongoing effects from the Maui wildfires settlement.

Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
