Anti-affirmative action group targets Kamehameha Schools' admission policy

A Virginia-based group, with no ties to Hawaiʻi, has launched a website criticizing Kamehameha Schools' admission policy for students with Native Hawaiian ancestry.

The anti-affirmative action nonprofit Students for Fair Admissions was founded in 2014 by conservative activist Edward Blum, who is known for opposing classifications and preferences based on race and ethnicity.

The website is looking for plaintiffs to challenge the school's policy.

“We believe that focus on ancestry, rather than merit or need, is neither fair nor legal, and we are committed to ending Kamehameha's unlawful admissions policies in court,” the website states.

The group has already won major cases against Harvard University and the University of North Carolina over their affirmative admissions programs.

That drew concerns from Native Hawaiian organizations and community members who say Kamehameha Schools was created to honor the legacy of founder Bernice Pauahi Bishop. The private K-12 campuses have taught thousands of Native Hawaiians in the state about their identity, history, culture and language.

Kamehameha Schools Kamehameha Schools Kapālama campus is located on Oʻahu.

Kamehameha Schools CEO Jack Wong said in a written statement that he expected the school's 140-year-old admission policy would be challenged.

“We want to assure you that our kula and operational leaders are prepared and committed to vigorously defending the vision of Ke Ali‘i Pauahi,” according to the KS statement. “We are confident that our policy aligns with established law, and we will prevail.”

Several groups have tried to challenge Kamehameha Schools' admission policy in the past.

In 2006, the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals panel tossed out a challenge to the school’s long-standing policy, citing that Kamehameha Schools did not unlawfully discriminate against non-Hawaiians.

Jacob Aki, a Kamehameha Schools alumnus and member of the O‘ahu Council of the Association of Hawaiian Civic Clubs, said he's disappointed about the anti-affirmative action group's campaign, which has said the preference policy is unfair.

“What is unfair was the illegal overthrow of the Hawaiian Kingdom in 1893,” Aki said. “What is unfair is the seizure of our land, the attempts to erase our language, our culture, our people and our identity. That was unfair.”