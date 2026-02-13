© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

HPU gets $10M toward building health care workforce in rural areas

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published February 13, 2026 at 4:15 PM HST
Jamie Velasco
/
Healthcare Association of Hawaii/Facebook

Hawaiʻi's crisis with a shortage of health care workers, from doctors to nurses and more, got a shot in the arm with the announcement of $10 million to help boost our workforce in rural areas.

Jennifer Walsh is the senior vice president of strategic initiatives and chief strategy officer for Hawaiʻi Pacific University. HPR talked to her about what this means for students who can apply for grants to ease the tuition burden over the next five years.

This story aired on The Conversation on Feb. 13, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Tags
The Conversation Health CareHawaiʻi Pacific UniversityEducation
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories