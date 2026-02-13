HPU gets $10M toward building health care workforce in rural areas

Hawaiʻi's crisis with a shortage of health care workers, from doctors to nurses and more, got a shot in the arm with the announcement of $10 million to help boost our workforce in rural areas.

Jennifer Walsh is the senior vice president of strategic initiatives and chief strategy officer for Hawaiʻi Pacific University. HPR talked to her about what this means for students who can apply for grants to ease the tuition burden over the next five years.

This story aired on The Conversation on Feb. 13, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.