When motherly love is too much… Kumu Kahua Theatre's 55th season kicks off

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Lillian Tsang
Published August 28, 2025 at 2:20 PM HST
Kumu Kahua Theatre's newest play, "Smother," will be performed on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from Aug. 28 to Sept. 28.
Kumu Kahua Theatre
Kumu Kahua Theatre's fall season kicks off with productions that feature strong female characters.

Its first production is about a mother — the play is titled “Smother.” It’s about a mother who tries to control her daughter's love life.

Playwright Sara Ward is no stranger to theater. She’s Kumu Kahua’s box office and house manager. HPR spoke to her about the process of writing the new play, which is her first.

“Smother” debuts Aug. 28 at Kumu Kahua Theatre at 7 p.m. A buy-one-get-one ticket offer will also be available for the Sept. 12 showing. For more information, click here.

Editor's note: Kumu Kahua Theatre is an underwriter of HPR.

This story aired on The Conversation on Aug. 28, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
