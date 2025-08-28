Hawaiʻi's new chief economist on his vision for the future

After 15 years as Hawaiʻi's chief economist, Eugene Tian retired this summer, ending more than three decades in public service. His replacement is Seth Colby, who didn't start out as an economist but rather served in the Peace Corps in El Salvador.

Colby has since worked with the World Bank and the Inter-American Development Bank, and most recently was with the state tax office. HPR spoke with Colby on Thursday morning about his experience and vision for the role.

This story aired on The Conversation on Aug. 28, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.