Chief State Economist Seth Colby named the new head of Budget and Finance

Hawaiʻi's chief state economist has a new job.

Gov. Josh Green has announced that Seth Colby will be the next director of the state Department of Budget and Finance, starting in less than two weeks.

Colby will be coming from the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, where heʻs spent about three months as the chief state economist.

In that position, Colby oversaw data collection, analysis and reporting on economic sectors including tourism, labor and energy. Prior to that, he spent several years at the Hawaiʻi Department of Taxation.

Colbyʻs appointment comes at a critical time amid fiscal uncertainty at the federal budget level and shortly before the start of the stateʻs 2026 legislative session.

“Seth brings a wealth of expertise in tax policy, economic research and fiscal management,” Green said in a news release. “His leadership will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen Hawaiʻi’s financial foundation.”

Colby expressed his appreciation for serving in his new role and said that he will work to support Hawaiʻi's budget and policy needs.

He is replacing Luis Salaveria, who stepped down as director of the Department of Budget and Finance at the end of October. In the coming months, the state will begin a process to identify a new state economist.