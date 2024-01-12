Maui County invites Lahaina property owners to debris cleanup and right-of-entry workshops

Lahaina residential and business owners who lost property in the fire can attend one of two workshops to learn more about the right-of-entry process to assist with cleanup.

Opting in by signing a right-of-entry is necessary to participate in the hazardous debris cleanup program from the government.

Two informational workshops will be held this month. One session will be on Saturday, Jan. 13 and the other will be on Saturday, Jan. 27. Both will be held from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at the Lahainaluna High School cafeteria.

Workshops will include presentations by Maui County and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials. Community experts will also share information and answer questions about the fire debris cleanup process and options available.

Topics will include why a government-sponsored cleanup option was secured and how to sign up, what the debris cleanup mission entails, how and when the Army Corps gets involved in disasters, what the FEMA and Army Corps requirements are for historic preservation and cultural protection, and how the archaeological and cultural monitors work in the field.

Participants are asked to RSVP via Eventbrite by clicking here.

For more information on the hazardous debris cleanup process and right-of-entry applications, click here.

