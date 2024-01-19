Lahaina property owners urged to learn more about debris cleanup and join the process

Debris removal in Lahaina started earlier this week and the first property was completely cleared Thursday. It's a coordinated effort between several federal and local government agencies and private contractors.

More than 400,000 tons will be removed from Lahaina and transported to the temporary debris storage site in Olowalu.

Both residential and commercial property owners are encouraged to participate in the hazardous debris cleanup program, but they first have to complete the right-of-entry application process. There is no out-of-pocket cost.

To help owners understand the process and the timeline of the cleanup, Maui County scheduled two informational workshops with presentations from the county and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The first was held on Saturday at Lahainaluna High School.

County Planning and Development Chief Erin Wade said about 100 people showed up in person and at least 55 participated online — plus several thousand video views of the workshop.

"The most common question was, 'Can I sift for valuables if my neighbor is getting debris cleanup at the same time?'" she said. "The Army Corps is going to be using best practices and managing every variable that they're able to manage during the cleanup process, but I think people have to make their own decisions about assessing risk and understanding whether they feel safe."

County of Maui A worker sprays water on fire debris in Lahaina as part of the townwide cleanup effort that began Jan. 17, 2024.

"The thing that folks do need to be aware of, though, is that there's going to be lots of heavy equipment and big machinery moving in these very tight little neighborhoods with narrow streets. So being very aware and cautious whenever you're near heavy construction equipment is always important," Wade told HPR.

Wade said 80% of residential property owners have started the process, at least filling out a right-of-entry form.

"If you've started and have questions or haven't been able to complete your right-of-entry application, I think this is a great time to come and learn about what's actually needed," she said.

A second workshop is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 27 from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Lahainaluna High.

Wade urged owners to learn more and sign the forms to ensure neighborhoods get cleaned up for community health and safety, and the safety of the environment. She said commercial properties as a group have been a little bit slow to start the cleanup approval process.

If you have a complicated ownership structure, the county can help find ways for you to take advantage of the cleanup, she said.

Officials expect the Lahaina cleanup process to last 12 to 18 months.

Workshop participants are asked to RSVP via Eventbrite by clicking here.

For more information on the hazardous debris cleanup process and right-of-entry applications, click here.

This story aired on The Conversation on Jan. 19, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. Sophia McCullough adapted this story for the web.