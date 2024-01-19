Here are the key Native Hawaiian issues facing lawmakers this legislative session

Hawaiʻi lawmakers are now on day three of the 2024 legislative session, and measures are beginning to emerge.

When it comes to Native Hawaiian issues, much of this year’s focus will be on unfinished business. Office of Hawaiian Affairs Trustee Brickwood Galuteria said the agency is looking for help with funding wharf repairs on its Hakuone lands, but housing there is on the back burner.

"In terms of Kakaʻako Makai (Hakuone), you know we want to get some wins on that one. When you’re overly ambitious you tend to get on the losing side, but I think for stuff that you can actually grasp, retail commercial is a good thing. If we can get started on that one," Galuteria said.

OHA Trustees approved four measures for introduction this session, including one that would include a seat for OHA on the state Board of Agriculture. Representation on state boards is also the focus of three legislative proposals by the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands.

Oriana Leao, head of government relations at DHHL, said the agency is seeking a seat on the boards for the Hawaiʻi Housing Finance and Development Corporation, the Hawaiʻi Community Development Authority, and the Commission on Water Resource Management.

"The detriment of not having representation on these boards in the past has been cause for a lack of communication or simply not having the opportunity to provide input on these issues that directly impact Hawaiian Home Lands and beneficiaries that reside on Hawaiian Home Lands," Leao said.

She said working in partnership with these other agencies is integral to meeting progress.

"Building community is just as important as building just houses or just lots or infrastructure," she said. "We know that we can’t do it alone."

In the past decade, Hawaiʻi lawmakers have aimed at fixing a number of long-standing Native Hawaiian issues from the inadequate funding of DHHL to the mismanagement of Maunakea.

Lanakila Manguil, who sits on the Maunakea Stewardship and Oversight Authority, said he’s expecting proposed legislation challenging the one-year-old authority’s jurisdiction.

"We gotta be very mindful and we gotta watch the bills. I’ve heard about a couple of attempts to cut the power of the authority. I know there are particular movements right now to take power from back from the authority and return it to DLNR," Manguil said.

As bills continue to be introduced over the next several days, Trustee Galuteria, who previously spent a decade in the state Legislature, said everyone should manage their expectations this session because 2024 is also an election year.

"The election always makes people cautious about major initiatives you know? So, 'nobody move, nobody get hurt' would be the rule of the day."