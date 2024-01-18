ʻOnipaʻa march draws thousands to commemorate overthrow of Hawaiian Kingdom

Wednesday marked the anniversary of the overthrow of the Hawaiian Kingdom more than 130 years ago.

Thousands of Native Hawaiian students, teachers and community leaders from across the islands commemorated the date with the annual ‘Onipaʻa Peace March.

More than 200 middle school students from Ka Waihona O Ka Naʻauao Public Charter School made the trek to town from Waiʻanae to participate in the ʻOnipaʻa Peace March.

Kūpeʻehina Mcginn, an eighth grader at Ka Waihona, led her fellow schoolmates in chant and song as they made their way from the Maunaʻala Royal Mausoleum in Nuʻuanu to the gates of ʻIolani Palace. Some waved Hawaiian flags, others held signs that said “I am not American.”

1 of 4 — Onipaa march -6.jpg Thousands of participants walked through Honolulu during the Onipaʻa Peace March on Jan. 17, 2024. Krista Rados / HPR 2 of 4 — Onipaa 011724.JPG A spectator watches students walk through the streets of Honolulu during the ʻOnipaʻa Peace March on Jan. 17, 2024. Krista Rados / HPR 3 of 4 — Onipaa march -3.jpg A spectator films the ʻOnipaʻa Peace March on Jan. 18, 2024. Krista Rados / HPR 4 of 4 — Onipaa march -4.jpg Thousands of participants walked through Honolulu during the Onipaʻa Peace March on Jan. 17, 2024. Krista Rados / HPR

"I feel like the reason why we’re here is that we never forgot. We’re here, we’re still representing. They didn’t want us to survive, and look at us. We’re thriving," Mcginn said.

Jennifer Wells, a third-grade teacher at the Hongwanji Mission School, lined her students up along the sidewalk to get a front-row seat of the march.

"It's just important for them to know you know the history of our Hawaiʻi and our island," Wells said.

Krista Rados / HPR Students from Kamehameha Schools walked down the streets of Honolulu on Jan. 17, 2024.

Ka Waihona Principal Kalehua Krug said this year’s march gave students a unique perspective because the anniversary of the overthrow coincided with the opening day at the state Legislature.

"He huina kūpono kēia e ʻano ʻike ai ko lākou mau naʻau i ka hihia o ka nohona nei ma lalo o ka malu ʻAmelika. Ka ʻino i hana ʻia ma ka Hale Aliʻi a me ka ʻino e hana mau ʻia nei ma loko laila o ke Kapikala."

Krug said this convergence reminds students of the challenges of American occupation rooted in the injustice that occurred at ‘Iolani Palace, and that he says continues today at the Capitol.

This year’s march focused on the people of Lahaina and their continued struggle to recover from the Aug. 8 fires.

Lahaina Strong leader Pāʻele Kiakona was one of several dozen community members who flew into Honolulu for the march and an opportunity to meet with lawmakers.

"E holomua wale ana lākou inā ʻaʻole mākou hele i loko a hoʻokō i kō mākou makemake no ko mākou wahi."

Kiakona said if they don’t show up at the state Capitol, lawmakers will make decisions without them.

The march began at 9:30 a.m. at the Mauna ʻAla Royal Mausoleum in Nuʻuanu and ended at the ʻIolani Palace.

