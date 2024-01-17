Photos: Opening day of the 2024 Hawaiʻi State Legislature

Hundreds of lawmakers and community members gathered at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol on Wednesday for the opening day of the 32nd legislative session.
Not long after the first light of the day peaked into the Capitol's rotunda, groups crowded into the building, where they were met with increased security measures and long lines.
Simultaneously, a different type of event was taking place. The Onipaʻa Peace March, an annual walk to recognize the day Queen Liliʻuokalani was forcibly removed from her throne in 1893, filled the nearby streets with Native Hawaiian organizers.
Gov. Josh Green has appointed Joje "May" Mizuno to represent District 29, which covers parts of Kalihi, Kalihi Valley and Kamehameha Heights. She replaces her husband, John Mizuno, who vacated his seat to serve as the governor's coordinator on homelessness.
Hawaiʻi lawmakers are due to convene this week for the first time since the burning of historic Lahaina awakened the state to the deadly and costly threat posed by wildfires in an age of climate change.