Photos: Opening day of the 2024 Hawaiʻi State Legislature

Hundreds of lawmakers and community members gathered at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol on Wednesday for the opening day of the 32nd legislative session.

Not long after the first light of the day peaked into the Capitol's rotunda, groups crowded into the building, where they were met with increased security measures and long lines.

Simultaneously, a different type of event was taking place. The Onipaʻa Peace March, an annual walk to recognize the day Queen Liliʻuokalani was forcibly removed from her throne in 1893, filled the nearby streets with Native Hawaiian organizers.

Here is a look on the ground:

Krista Rados / HPR A statue of Queen Liliʻuokalani stands vacant at 8 a.m. as groups have already entered the Hawaiʻi State Capitol to set up demonstrations.

Krista Rados / HPR An advocate of the Hawaiʻi Children's Action Network stands on the state Capitol's steps, watching keiki perform in front of the Queen Liliʻuokalani statue.

Krista Rados / HPR Students from Mālama Honua Charter School traveled from Waimānalo to perform hula in front of the state Capitol before the opening remarks began at 10 a.m.

Krista Rados / HPR Advocates from the United Public Workers union pose for a photo outside of the state Capitol.

Krista Rados / HPR Outside of the opening session at the state Capitol, hundreds of students and parents took to the streets for the Onipaʻa Peace March.

Krista Rados / HPR New security measures to enter both the Senate and House chambers from the main floor caused long lines. In July, the state announced the installation of three walkthrough metal detectors at the capitol — two at the street-level entrances and one in the basement.

Krista Rados / HPR A man stands with his arms out while being scanned for security before entering the Senate chamber. This session, the Capitol is preparing to add X-ray machines for bags at three checkpoints and relocate public parking across the street near the state Department of Health.