State lawmakers reconvene for a 2024 legislative session focused on Maui recovery

The Hawaiʻi State Legislature reconvened on Wednesday with a focus on Maui fire recovery, water management and more.

New security measures implemented at the Capitol’s entrances in December included X-ray machines and bag checks. They were installed after lawmakers and staff said they didn’t feel properly protected.

However, the process confused people going through long lines to enter the chambers for opening remarks.

Kauaʻi County Council Chair Mel Rapozo was still waiting in line with over 100 other people two minutes before the start of the opening remarks.

Krista Rados / HPR A security checkpoint on the opening day of the 32nd legislative session at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol on Jan. 17, 2024.

“There are two screening points that whether you have been screened prior, you still have to go to the metal detectors,” Rapozo said. “I think they need to have obviously more screeners and get these people in. We're not going to make it to see the opening.”

Those who were able to get into the Capitol heard the priorities for lawmakers this session: Maui fire recovery, water management, sustainability, economic development and affordable housing.

House of Representatives Speaker Scott Saiki emphasized the need to center Hawaiʻi when addressing these issues.

“This work on the Lahaina wildfire, water and many other topics aren't just interrogations of issues,” Saiki said in his opening remarks. “We are fundamentally asserting that not only do we have agency and the responsibility to act, we are also questioning the how and the why, and for whom.”

Saiki also emphasized the need to address regulation of short-term rentals on a state level.

“I happen to personally believe that this is one of the top issues that we have to address in order to provide more affordable housing to our residents,” he said.

“It's really, really important . . . for the Legislature to take on short-term rentals head-on because I don't know if the counties are really able to do that. A couple of them have tried over the years, and haven't been too successful.”

Mark Ladao / HPR Hawaiʻi Senate President Ron Kouchi speaks to reporters after his opening day speech on Jan. 17, 2024.

Senate President Ron Kouchi told reporters that the budget is in good shape to address the needs of Maui fire recovery due to an influx of federal aid and the ability to reallocate funds dedicated to less urgent capital improvement projects.

He referenced Kauaʻi's recovery after Hurricane ʻIniki in 1992 and a recent report on the costs associated with wildfire recovery.

“I think from a budget standpoint with some of the previous decisions and the current council report we should be okay,” he said.

“And then if we see what happened on Kauaʻi after ʻIniki once the insurance claims get settled and the rebuilding process starts, we should see for a two- or three-year window going forward a very robust construction activity that will be generating some of the loss of tourism revenue on Maui.”

A bipartisan effort in the House has also led to the creation of a wildfire legislative package composed of 12 bills to support the residents of Maui. Saiki is reviewing and finalizing the package.

Lawmakers have until Jan. 24 to introduce new bills.

Mark Ladao contributed to this report.

Follow HPR's ongoing coverage of the Legislature here and subscribe to our legislative newsletter, "On The Lege."